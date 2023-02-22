Another student wounded in MSU shooting improves to serious but stable condition

One of the five Michigan State University students wounded in the Feb. 13 shootings on campus has improved from critical condition to serious but stable condition since Tuesday, said John Foren, a spokesman for Sparrow Health System.

The injured student whose status was recently upgraded has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a step-down unit, which provides an intermediate level of care between the ICU and the general wards.

One student remains in critical condition, three are in serious but stable condition and one is in fair condition as of Wednesday morning, Foren said.

The students were injured after a 43-year-old Lansing man opened fire on MSU's campus. Three of their peers were killed and funeral services for the victims concluded on Tuesday.

MSU will cover the medical bills for the five students injured in the shooting, the university announced Sunday. Two of the wounded students have been identified through GoFundMe fundraisers as Guadalupe "Lupe" Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality business junior, and John Hao, a 20-year-old international student.

Hao was shot in the back and is paralyzed from the chest down, according to his fundraiser, which was set up to support his family who traveled to Michigan from China to be with him. Over $350,000 had been raised for Hao's family as of Wednesday morning.

Huapilla-Perez was shot twice and her spleen, lungs, colon, stomach and diaphragm were all impacted by the bullet wounds, according to an update posted on her GoFundMe page Monday. She has started physical therapy but will need more time for her organs to resume normal functions, the update said. Her family had raised over $462,000 as of Wednesday morning.

The shooter died of self-inflicted gunshot wound when police confronted him the night of the shooting, roughly four hours after it began.

