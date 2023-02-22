DNA, genealogy websites help solve 40-year-old Livingston County cold case

A DNA sample and two genealogy websites helped Livingston County sheriff's deputies finally solve a 40-year-old murder case involving a woman whose body was found in a state game area in 1983.

Christina Castiglione, 19, of Redford was in car with friends in March of 1983 when she got into an argument with her boyfriend. She wanted out of the car and was last seen walking toward her home.

She was reported missing by her mother on March 21, 1983, and her body was found eight days later in Deerfield Township. Castiglione had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Forty years later, police believe "beyond a reasonable doubt" that a man named Charles Shaw was responsible for Castiglione's death, officials said during a press conference Wednesday.

Shaw, who had a criminal history including the attempted abduction of another woman, lived approximately five miles from where Castiglione disappeared in Livonia. He died in November of 1983.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department's Cold Case team, which is voluntarily staffed by three deputies, had been working on Castiglione's case for several years but it was advanced genetic testing that helped them finally pinpoint Shaw. Some, such as Deputy Edwin Moore, worked on her original murder case in 1983.

"I'm happy that we're able to bring a conclusion to the family," Moore said at the press conference, live-streamed by WDIV-Channel 4. "The case was unsolved and I was part of the group that originally processed the scene and did the interviews."

Castiglione's sister was very happy and appreciative when police told her they had identified her killer, sherriff's deputies said at the press conference.

Genealogical crime-solving

Male DNA was recovered from Castiglione's body during her autopsy and preserved for roughly 20 years before it was entered into CODIS, the national criminal DNA information repository maintained by the FBI, in the early 2000s. CODIS never matched Shaw's DNA to another crime scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office received a grant in March 2022 to conduct advanced DNA testing on the samples from 1983. The grant was from the Season of Justice, a nonprofit organization.

The sheriff's office sent the DNA evidence to Othram Inc. forensic laboratory in Texas last May. The lab created a genealogical profile of the suspect using his DNA and uploaded the profile to two public genetic databases that comply with law enforcement requests, GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA. The databases revealed one living uncle of the suspect that law enforcement was able to track down locally.

Othram Inc. scientists were able to build a family tree using Shaw's uncle and the sheriff's office obtained DNA samples from his son and brother. Analysis by Othram confirmed that the suspect from 1983 was the father and brother of those samples, leading them to Shaw.

"The cooperation of the Shaw family during the investigation was paramount to identifying Charles Shaw as the person responsible for the homicide of Christina Castiglione," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office hopes that other law enforcement agencies can use this information about Shaw to try and relate and solve other cold homicides they have.

The case marks the first time the Livingston sheriff's office has used DNA genealogy technology, officials said Wednesday. The cost of genealogical profiling has decreased significantly over the past 10-15 years, allowing local law enforcement to use it with the help of grants, the sheriff's office said.

The cold case team is currently investigating four other unsolved homicides, according to the Livingston County website.

Shaw's life, criminal history and death

Shaw had several encounters with law enforcement dating back to his youth, the sheriff's office said. He was first arrested in 1973 by the Livonia Police Department for breaking and entering. They arrested and charged him again in 1977 for drug possession and in 1981 Fowlerville Police arrested him for attempting to abduct a woman in a McDonald's parking lot.

He was found guilty but pled down to an aggravated assault and received a two-week jail sentence and probation, law enforcement said at the press conference Wednesday.

"I would think that would be a little bit light back then, frankly, not being familiar with the circumstances," Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said at the press conference. "Seems a little bit light for an aggravated assault, right two weeks, just my opinion."

Shaw was married at the time of Castiglione's death and police have interviewed his former wife extensively. Around 1980-1981 Shaw told his wife that he was struggling with his gender identity and seeking counseling to undergo a sex change, according to detectives.

Shaw was a long-time Livonia resident and police have yet to uncover any ties between Shaw and Castiglione or Shaw and the Deerfield area. He died accidentally of autoerotic asphyxiation in November 1983, so there will be no justice for Castiglione in the court system, Murphy said.

His former wife is still alive and police said she cooperated with the investigation.

hmackay@detroitnews.com