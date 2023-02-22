Great Lakes Water Authority OKs 2.75% rate hikes for water, sewerage

Detroit — The Great Lakes Water Authority Board of Directors on Wednesday unanimously approved a 2.75% hike for both wholesale water and sewerage water rates for the 2024 fiscal year.

During its meeting five board members approved the fiscal year 2024-25 annual budget, water and wastewater charges for communities in the upcoming year. Board secretary Beverly Walker-Griffea was not present.

The systemwide charge increase for both water and wastewater system is the result of an overall 4% budget increase, or $14.2 million, offset by investment earnings, which equates to almost 1.25%. The charge increase is well below the current rate of inflation in the United States, which is 6.5%, said Nicolette Bateson, GLWA's chief financial officer and treasurer, as COVID-19 continues to affect the cost of transportation, delivery and removal of sludge remaining from system cleanup.

"Despite all that, we're very committed to the 4% promise that our budget won't increase any more than 4%," Bateson said.

Last year, the authority hiked rates 3.7% for water and 2.8% for sewerage.

“We worked closely with our member partners to identify a solution to maximize stability and contain the variability to a single year in order to enjoy relative stability over four years,” Bateson said. “We value our member partners’ collaboration and will continue to be transparent and engaged with our members in navigating budgets and charges.”

Some members were dissatisfied with the rate increases, including Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino, who said the hike for his community "is very unpalatable for us."

GLWA, which provides water to 88 communities in mostly Metro Detroit, covers about 4 million Michigan residents.

The fiscal year 2024 proposed budget is $871 million, with 43% going toward unpaid debt. Bateson said they have faced difficult price increases, which have required them to scale back capital improvement projects to keep past promises.

GLWA is facing phenomenal cost pressure increases, which began in 2021 going into 2022, mainly because the cost of chlorine has increased 80%, Bateson said. Last year, she assembled an economic outlook task force of economists, engineers and experts to focus on the cost pressures, project how long they may last and keep the authority's budget as stable as possible, Bateson said.

GLWA budget projections forecast a 3.5% increase in 2026, and 5.1% increases in 2027 and 2028. However, Bateson said the authority is conservative with projections as future return on investments are unknown.

This is the first year the GLWA is rolling out its contract alignment process, which is a system of checks and balances requested by communities to ensure each has an appropriate share for accurate increases that can be renegotiated.

"We have an ongoing charge methodology workgroup that make sure charges represent causation and make sure that our member partners are comfortable with the idea of this is how we split things up," said GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey said to the board. "We don't always get everybody perfectly agreeing to every piece and that's typical with more than 80 community customers, but we take the time to carefully meet and discuss different elements."

“Given historic operational cost increases and inflationary pressures on our capital programming, this year it was incredibly challenging to remain committed to the promise we made at our founding to keep our annual budget increase to no more than 4% in each of our first 10 years of operations,” Coffey said.

GLWA’s seven-year annual average system charge adjustment for the water system is 2.2% and 0.9% for the wastewater system. GLWA’s average annual charge adjustment, over a seven-year period, is lower than the Consumer Price Index for Utilities, leaders noted.

The water and wastewater charges set by GLWA cover the authority’s costs of providing water and wastewater services. This includes pumping stations, transmission pipes, treatment plant maintenance and renewal, as well as paying debt service on outstanding bonds issued to fund capital improvements to the system’s infrastructure.

Large and small communities push back

Jeff McKeen, general manager of the Southeastern Oakland County Water Authority, spoke on the 10-year financial plan, saying GLWA needs to take steps to drastically reduce the level of capital spending on the water system. The water authority represents Berkley, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, Birmingham, Clawson, Huntington Woods, Latham Village, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Southfield, Southfield Township and Bloomfield Hills. Together, it's GLWA's largest water customer.

"The sewage disposal system plan produces sustainable financial results while the water system does not. The water system requires much larger annual charge increases in order to produce marginal financial results," McKean said. "I strongly encourage the board to reduce capital spending on the water system. Large reduction in capital spending for water will produce much better financial performance metrics and will reduce the magnitude of future charge increases."

Member communities will see wastewater system rates consistent with the system average of 2.75%, but water system rates will be different from the system average of 2.75% due to the contract alignment process, which "aims to get all members on the same four-year update cycle for water demands," according to a release from the water authority. "The previous approach resulted in variability every year, even for those member partners whose demands had not been updated. ... The FY 2024 water system charges reflect the every-four-year 'reset' in shares based on the contract alignment process for nearly all water member partner communities, effectively concentrating the variability in a single year."

Officials could not provide The Detroit News with a full breakdown of each community's rate hike but said 2.75% applied to "most."

According to Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino, the increase for his community was more than 2.75%. He said the city is probably one of GLWA's smallest customers and was dissatisfied with the new methodology once they realized that it would be receiving an increase of 9.4%.

"It was very disappointing because we did not change any of our accounts or contractually agreed factors. We run our city very conservatively, we left our factors as they were," Calandrino said. "Our consumption is actually going down, not up. We have a lot of seniors and folks on fixed incomes and presenting them with a 9.4% increase is very unpalatable for us."

Coffey said the methodology didn't change, but rather some communities put in elevated storage and reduced their demands on the overall system during peak hours.

"So, if you're in Utica or a customer that didn't make any changes, but a neighboring customer had significant reduction in their demand on the system, it would impact them in that going up because people who reduced demands on the system went down," Coffey said. "We did everything that we could to keep the whole pie as small as possible, but when we redistributed, that's how that happened."

Highland Park's alleged bad debt expense is not included in the 2024 charges. Highland Park has been in litigation with GLWA for the last 10 years due to millions in alleged unpaid water debt.

Bateson said since May 2022, Highland Park officials resumed making payments for sewerage services but not yet for water.

"We are in a confidential mediation session with Highland Park, and we're hopeful that through that process, we could find a long-term solution," she said. "We thought the right thing to do this year was to just hit the pause button on any Highland Park bad debt expense, let this process play out, see if we get all the stakeholders to the table and come up with a longer term solution."

A letter on behalf of Damon Garrett, director of Highland Park water, was read at the meeting addressing Coffey saying the city should have never been charged.

"How is Highland Park's fixed rate any different from Wayne County's fixed rate that was in place from 1996 to 2005? How is it any different from Macomb County's fixed rate that was put in 1980 ... the difference is that both contracts were manually terminated and negotiated or new contracts were established which has not happened with Highland Park," the clerk read. "Highland Park unilaterally objects to the rate increase."

GLWA charges are only one element of what local residents and business owners see on their bill. Each municipality has its own added costs associated with maintaining its local system, which can mean that GLWA’s charges may be a larger or smaller percentage of the total cost of a local community’s water expenses. Ultimately, each individual community sets the end cost, or local rates, passed along to residents and businesses. More information on how charges are set can be found here.

