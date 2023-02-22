Third wounded MSU student identified, brother starts online fundraiser

The brother of a Michigan State University student critically wounded in a campus shooting last week has started a GoFundMe to support the family.

Nate Statly is an MSU junior studying environmental biology and zoology, according to the fundraiser page. He was one of five students wounded in the attacks last week. Three more were fatally shot and the last victim's funeral service concluded on Tuesday.

Josh Statly, who set up the GoFundMe to support the entire family, said Nate has two older brothers and is "the light" of their family, always making people laugh.

"Doctors have informed us that his path to recovery will be a long and difficult one," the GoFundMe said. "We love him very much. We can feel him fighting hard to survive and come back to us."

Statly has been in critical condition since the shooting happened, according to the fundraiser, which was posted Wednesday morning and has raised over $100,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The five wounded victims have been hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for over a week. One remained in critical condition, with another three in serious but stable condition and the fifth in fair condition as of Wednesday morning.

MSU announced Sunday it would pay for the medical expenses of all students injured in the shooting. Neither the hospital nor the university has identified any of the five wounded victims, but two others have been identified in GoFundMe fundraisers — junior Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and 20-year-old John Hao.

Huapilla-Perez is studying hospitality business and was shot twice during the attack, wounding her spleen lungs, colon, stomach and diaphragm, according to the fundraising note. A GoFundMe fundraiser to support her and her family has raised over $463,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hao is an international student from China working toward a career in sports management. He was shot in the spine and is paralyzed from the chest down, according to a GoFundMe set up to support his parents who traveled to Michigan from China to be with their son.

Statly had recently earned his first internship at the Nature Preserve on Mackinac island this summer, his brother wrote on the fundraiser page. He has hobbies and interests, including science, skiing, fly fishing, video games, reading and running, according to the GoFundMe.

He is also vice president of the MSU shooting sports club, according to the student organization's website. Statly grew up bird hunting and shooting skeet with his father and brother and has "a competitive spirit like no other," according to the club's website.

People wishing to donate can find the fundraiser here:

Funds for the Family of Nate Statly, organized by Josh Statly

