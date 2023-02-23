DTE: Utility hopes to restore power to 95% of those in dark by Sunday

Hannah Mackay and Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

DTE Electric on Thursday said it's aiming to have 95% of the 485,000 customers impacted by this week's ice storm back online by Sunday.

The storm downed nearly 3,000 power lines and coated some with more than a three-quarters of an inch of ice, an amount DTE said it hasn't seen in 50 years. The utility said its storm response team, which includes 1,500 lineworkers, 250 wiredown response employees, and 400 out-of-state crews, will be in the field until power is restored to all customers.

During a press conference early Thursday morning, Matt Paul, the utility's executive vice president of distribution operations, originally said there was no estimated timeline for when repairs will be completed and service will be restored because of the extent of damage from the storm. But by 10:30 a.m. Thursday, DTE said it hoped to have power restored to 95% of those in the dark by the end of Sunday.

Consumers Energy, meanwhile, is projecting that work to get everyone back online will continue at least into the day on Saturday. They are continuing to assess and evaluate how long it’s going to take, according to spokesman Brian Wheeler.

How long it will take to get customers to get back online will likely be closely watched after Michigan's utility providers were criticized after a severe thunderstorm in late August 2022 that included winds of up to 70 miles per hour. There were over 3,000 downed power lines and 500,000 people without power. It took more than four days for some customers to get their power restored.

Public frustration with the electric utilities' response to the outages was so strong that it prompted Michigan Public Service Commission last year to order an audit of Consumers Energy and DTE. The commission said there has been, "a pattern of widespread, lengthy outages from increasingly severe storms in Michigan."

As part of the audit, the utilities had to detail how downed wires are detected and monitored and how service restoration to facilities like hospitals and schools is prioritized. The MPSC also enlisted a consultant to perform a third-party audit of the utilities and find ways to reduce the duration of outages.