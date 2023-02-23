Metro Detroiters dig out of ice storm, utilities urge caution with cleanup

Sarah Rahal and Hannah Mackay

The Detroit News

Michigan residents slammed by an ice and storm that downed thousands of power lines and plunged more than a half million people into the dark spent Thursday morning digging out, cleaning up tree branches and chipping away from cars though utility providers urged caution.

The storm downed thousands of power lines across Michigan. DTE, which serves 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb, estimated nearly 3,200 power lines were down in the storm's wake, many of which were coated thick with ice. Consumers Energy said roughly 5,700 power lines were brought down by the storm.

In Pleasant Ridge, two large tree branches snapped over two separate houses on Woodward Heights. A 20-foot branch broke off and landed on a Dodge Ram truck, causing a small dent, according to the homeowner. A city maintenance worker came and chopped off the wood to free the truck.

In Dearborn, Barbara and Rich Dennis' home on Monroe near West Outer Drive was covered in fallen frozen branches Thursday morning. A new neighbor came by and offered to help clean up their yard.

"We've lived here for 28 years and never seen anything like it. We've had limbs fall down before but I didn't think we'd get this much," said Barbara, 74. "My son is coming today from St. Clair Shores because he doesn't have power and my daughter doesn't have power in Woodhaven."

Her daughter, Tammy Dennis, said she heard the largest tree branch fall Wednesday night.

"It was so loud, I thought it was a crash right outside the house," said Tammy.

She and her husband, Richard, 80, attempted cleaning the yard themselves but the branches were too large, heavy and some not yet fully detached from the tree. Soon enough, a new neighbor assisted with ladders and saws. The Good Samaritan wished to remain unnamed.

"We didn't expect anyone to help, but this new neighbor kindly offered. We’re not used to it because people just don’t do that anymore," Barbara Dennis said. "We were going to do it ourselves but thankfully not."

Both DTE and Consumers urged homeowners to be cautious around downed lines, which contributed to the death of a Paw Paw firefighter on Wednesday and can look like sticks.

Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy's Officers in Charge, urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at (800) 477-5050.

"You want to go out into your backyard you want to clean that up. I'm going to tell you don't," said Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police. "Our biggest concern that we'll have now going into the future is people actually losing their lives to touching a downed power line. They look like sticks, they can hide anywhere, they can be touching a branch they could be touching a car anything metal in a puddle."

Businesses and residents in Metro Detroit who still had power Thursday morning, meanwhile, were especially grateful for it.

"We’re so extra grateful to be on Eastern Market proper’s stable power grid today," said Well Done Goods, a store near Eastern Market, in a post on Facebook.

Consumers and DTE both said they is "closely monitoring" the weather forecasts in the days ahead. Consumers said strong wind gusts and tree branches moving as ice melts, "which could cause further damage."

"Once the winds get over 40 miles an hour our crews are no longer able to go up in buckets and work in elevated conditions," said DTE's Lauer.

A storm wreaked havoc across the country, but especially the Midwest. A wintry mix hit the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, canceling schools and closing down offices. Weather contributed to more than 1,200 flights being canceled.