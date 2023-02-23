First of five students injured in MSU shooting discharged from hospital, police say

The first of five students hospitalized after the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged to go home, according to the MSU police.

The student, who was not identified in the update, had previously been listed in serious condition, police said.

The student's release leaves four other students still receiving care at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing — one in fair condition; two in serious, but stable condition; and one still in critical condition.

The students were injured and three others killed on Feb. 13, 2023, when a gunman identified by police as 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the Union on MSU's campus. After an hours-long lockdown on campus, McRae shot and killed himself when he was approached by police in the city of Lansing about four miles from the university campus in East Lansing.

Those killed included 19-year-old Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, 20-year-old Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner of Clawson.

Michigan State has declined to identify those injured but has vowed to pay for their hospital expenses and the funeral expenses of the three students who were killed.

Online fundraisers for three of the individuals injured have identified them as MSU juniors Nate Statly and Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and 20-year-old John Hao, whose roommate has said he was paralyzed from the chest down from a bullet severed his spinal cord.

Hao, his fundraising page said, is an international student from China working toward a career in sports management who was shot in the spine.

Statly, according to the online fundraiser, is studying environmental biology and zoology and was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

Huapilla-Perez is studying hospitality business and was shot twice during the attack, according to her fundraising page.

Staff writer Hannah Mackay contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com