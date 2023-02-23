NBA's James Harden reaches out to student wounded in MSU attack

One of the five students injured in the shooting last week at Michigan State University has received special attention from a player in the NBA.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers had a brief FaceTime call Wednesday with John Hao while the 20-year-old remained at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Hao, an international student from China working toward a career in sports management, was paralyzed when shot in the spine during the Feb. 13 attack, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched last weekend.

Harden heard about Hao's story and connected with the teen around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to his management team.

Hao beamed when handed a cell phone and seeing Harden.

“Everything will work itself out, be strong,” Harden told Hao. “You’re all right. You’ll be all right. I promise you are … I love when you’re smiling, all right? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.”

Harden, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, also told Hao he had gifts headed his way to "hopefully give you some encouragement and make you smile a little bit."

Hao also received a pair of game-worn sneakers and other items from the athlete.

Meanwhile, more than $356,000 had been raised through his GoFundMe by Thursday night.

"In the week since John was shot, the support from Michigan State University and the donors on GoFundMe has been profound. John’s family is thankful to everyone who has donated and sent messages of support during this evolving and challenging time," Argent Qian, Hao's roommate, wrote in an update Thursday on the website.

Hao has been upgraded from critical to serious but stable condition, Qian wrote.

"As every day passes, his future needs are becoming more clear. The cost of John’s future will be high. John has decided to continue his studies at Michigan State, and is committed to a future career in sports management. His dream is to work in soccer and basketball."

Hao's family is staying in the U.S. as he recovers and "will need to find John housing that will accommodate his injuries and provide rehabilitation, around-the-clock care, transportation, and to find any possible ways to help John with the impact of the bullet fragments still in his body," Qian wrote. "John’s family is working to set up a special bank account that will only be used for his care, and any funds donated to this GoFundMe will be placed in this account."

Police announced Thursday that one of the five students hospitalized after the MSU shooting has been released. One remained in critical condition.

The students were injured and three others killed when a gunman police identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the Union on the East Lansing campus.

After an hours-long lockdown on campus, McRae fatally shot himself when approached by police in Lansing.

Funerals have been held for the three slain: Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson.

MSU officials have not identified the five injured but promised to pay for their hospital expenses.

Online fundraisers for two of the students injured identified them as Nate Statly and Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, both juniors.