Officials confirm Michigan's first flu-related pediatric death this season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday it confirmed the state's first influenza-related pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season.

The child, a resident of Ingham County, contracted Influenza A/H3, state officials said in a statement. No other details were given.

"Most positive influenza specimens confirmed by the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories this flu season have been Influenza A/H3 virus," according to the release. "This virus can cause severe flu infections in children, as well as in adults. The H3N2 strain is a component of the 2022-2023 seasonal flu vaccine, so getting vaccinated provides extra protection."

There have been at least 111 similar pediatric deaths reported nationwide during the flu season, the health department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been at least 25 million to 51 million flu illnesses, 12 million to 25 million flu medical visits, 280,000 to 630,000 flu hospitalizations and 18,000 to 56,000 deaths nationwide since October.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

State health officials recommend residents aged 6 months and older receive a seasonal flu vaccine. Only 33% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated against flu, officials said Thursday.

Michigan Care Improvement Registry data shows flu vaccine coverage among children ages 6 months through 17 years is more than 3% lower for this flu season compared to the last.