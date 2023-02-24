Fundraiser started for Paw Paw firefighter killed in storm Wednesday

An online fundraiser for a Paw Paw firefighter who was killed by a fallen power line during Wednesday's winter storm has been started by his department.

Officials also identified the firefighter as Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28. Quillen, who was married and the father of a young daughter, was with the department since 2019.

The Paw Paw Fire Department organized the fundraiser on behalf of the firefighter's family. As of 9 a.m. Friday, the GoFundMe page raised more than $75,000. Its goal was $25,000.

"On Feb. 22, 2023, a beloved husband, father, son, friend, marine, and dedicated firefighter lost his life in the line of duty," the page said. "He lost his life serving those that he swore to protect and serve. Firefighter Ethan Quillen will always be remembered for his endless love for his wife and daughter."

The department said Thursday in a post on its official Facebook page that the GoFundMe fundraiser is the only one it has authorized.

One donor who identified as Jordan Michael said on the GoFundMe page: "I knew Ethan from school and tech school and to honor his heart, courage, and service to one’s country and community my thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a servant hero, and his dedication as a first responder exemplified that. RIP brother."

Also Thursday, the Paw Paw Fire Department issued a news release about Quillen's death. It said Paw Paw volunteer firefighters were called at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to 30th Street south of 42nd Avenue in Almena Township for a report of a tree branch on a power line and on fire.

As firefighters secured the area, a tree branch fell and knocked down the power line, which struck Quillen and electrocuted him, officials said.

Firefighters and medics administered aid to Quillen. He was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital where he died, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez