Ex-MSU dean sues interim president, other officials

Former Michigan State University Business School Dean Sanjay Gupta on Friday filed a lawsuit against Interim President Teresa Woodruff alleging she defamed him and used her power to demote him so that he would not be a rival to serve as the university's next president.

"Defendant Teresa Woodruff, then-Provost and now Interim President, orchestrated multiple violations of Gupta’s due process rights, tortiously interfered with his contract and business relationship with MSU, and defamed him in a power scheme to ensure that Gupta would not be named successor to outgoing former President Samuel Stanley, Jr., and to enhance Woodruff’s personal ambition to become President," says the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Gupta left his post as dean in August after serving seven years after acknowledging that he failed to report a business school leader who allegedly got intoxicated and acted inappropriately at an end-of-the-year gala in April. Gupta learned of the alleged incident from two fellow deans who indicated that they had planned to report the incident to the university’s Office of Institutional Equity for investigation. Gupta didn't report the incident and lost the post he held for seven years for an alleged violation of the university's mandatory reporting policies.

"Gupta had no duty to re-report anything that had already been reported to OIE by his direct reports as a possible RVSM Policy issue under MSU’s clearly established policies," the lawsuit claims.

Besides Woodruff, also named as defendants are former MSU President Samuel Stanley, interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko, Title IX coordinator Nicole Schmidtke, Title IX senior investigator Allison Towe, interim associate Provost Ann Austin and spokeswoman Emily Guerrant who all, "participated in violating Gupta’s rights and defaming him," the suit says.

Gupta is seeking reappointment to his seat and damages as the court finds appropriate.

The resignation of Gupta, who remains an accounting professor, has been contentious because MSU has a history of applying misconduct policies unevenly. Guerrant said previously that mandatory reporting training has been enhanced following a report from federal officials that showed MSU had failures in that area. She could not immediately be reached Friday.

In addition, Gupta revealed during his review with Woodruff, who was then the provost, that he aspired to become MSU's president. His resignation came after a meeting with Woodruff, who said she was responsible as provost to take actions that align with MSU values.

The contentiousness reached a peak in December when Quinn Emanuel lawyers presented an update on the investigation during a private session with the Michigan State board. Students, faculty, staff and alumni were in an uproar the following day at the board's December public meeting, demanding the Gupta investigative report be made public. Some alumni even threatened to withhold their donations to the university.