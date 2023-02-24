Ukraine war anniversary marked with prayer, forum at Southfield church

Southfield — Inside St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, the lights were off. Candles flickered along the pews, on the altar and sides of the sanctuary. Church members passed out small Ukrainian flags as members filtered in for a vigil to mark the one-year anniversary when Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Dobry vechir," said vigil organizer Elizabeth Symonenko, which means "Good evening" in Ukrainian.

The evening service began with the ringing of a bell.

"365 days of days of war," said church member Michael Serdiuk, from the back of the church.

Another bell rang.

"365 days of terror," Serdiuk said.

Nearly 250 people attended the prayer service, which is among other observances unfolding in Metro Detroit, home to an estimated 50,000 residents with links to Ukraine.

Multiple efforts in Michigan are planned this weekend to help those affected in Ukraine by collecting supplies, participating in demonstrations or celebrating Ukrainian heritage.

Local residents are joining others across the nation marking the war's one-year anniversary, from New York to Chicago and San Diego, according to the nonprofit Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Symonenko said she organized the vigil because there have been many years of Russian aggression against Ukraine including a genocide in the 1932-33 when 7 million Russians were starved to death and the world was quiet.

"This time, it's another genocide because they are shooting at civilians, bombing civilian infrastructures, hospitals, schools, but this time the world isn't quiet," Symonenko said. "We not only wanted to come together to pray for Ukraine for the peace, but to unite the people who have been supporting Ukraine all this time."

During the service, after another bell rang and Serdiuk repeated numerous other figures from the war cited by groups including UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Ukraine Crisis Media Center: 14 million Ukrainians forced to leave their homes, eight million refugees, 18,955 civilian casualties, 628,000 Ukrainian children allegedly abducted to Russia, 5,000 cruise missiles fired at Ukraine, 10,000 drone attacks, 760 hospitals bombed, 3,139 schools bombed.

Singing began, then prayers as church members passed the light of a candle to one another. The smell of melting wax wafted through the air as people closed their eyes, prayed and remembered the largest war in Europe since World War II.

"My prayer will be that the war ends soon," church member Diane Sowik-Jowa of Troy said before the service began. "We need our freedom."

She added that she never thought the conflict would last a year.

After the prayer service, a community forum was held in the church hall and featured comments from numerous Ukrainian, religious and civic leaders, including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and Oakland County Republican Party Chair Rocky Raczkowski.

"I continue to fight to make sure you all are heard," said Tlaib. "I will not allow this war to be politicized. ... This is something that impacts you all and I will not allow it. I think all of us want peace everywhere."

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Birmingham, said it was an honor to join with the local community and unite with everyone's plight for peace.

"One year on, I think about how the world has watched you and cheered for your people, in awe and inspiration," Stevens said. "This war will come to an end, and we will see a victorious Ukraine."

State Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, said the Taiwanese community has stood in solidarity with Ukrainians.

"It saddens me to be here a year later, far too many deaths later," said Chang, noting she had been at the church shortly before the invasion. "What has been really really clear is the strength of the Ukrainian people both in Ukraine and here in Michigan."

