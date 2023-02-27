Michigan COVID-19 task force key in 'flattening racial disparities,' lt. gov. says in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan's first-of-its-kind task force to study racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic issued its final report Monday, capping three years of observations on case rate and death data by race and issuing recommendations for the state.

The report from the Michigan Coronavirus Racial Disparities Task Force said the state experienced a marked decrease in negative outcomes for minority communities during the pandemic. The decline resulted from immediate action by the task force to increase testing, health care access and public health campaigns in affected minority communities, according to the report.

Michigan was one of the first states in the nation to begin analyzing COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and soon found Black individuals were disproportionately affected by the virus.

In April 2020, the state found 40% of those killed by the virus were African American, even though Black individuals make up about 14% of the population.

The discovery of the disproportionate impact led to the formation of the task force, which analyzed the inequity and helped address it through such methods as increased and strategic testing, primary care provider and telehealth access, public health campaigns and improved data quality on cases and deaths.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who has chaired the committee, said the task force became a national model on responding to racial disparities and flattening inequities.

"To say Michigan was unique in terms of flattening racial disparities, that is objectively true," said Gilchrist, during a press event at Wayne State University Monday, before rattling off the following statistics: In 2020, Black Michigan residents died at a rate of 22.8 people per 10,000, more than the national average of 15 per 10,000. In 2022, that statistic dropped to 8.6 per 10,000.

"This report is all about how we can move forward both specifically with COVID-19 but broadly how we can address health disparities to heave better outcomes," Gilchrist said.

He attributed the decrease to a combination of interventions including neighborhood-based testing and vaccination sites, mobile units, differentiating communication strategies and local grants.

Ford Motor Co. designed and built nine state mobile units that saw 83,000 patients in three years, and administered 50,000 COVID-19 tests, 15,000 vaccinations, 10,000 labs for blood checks and 4,000 blood pressure screenings.

"The long-term impact of the work spearheaded by the Task Force will require a longer timeframe to be evaluated, data presented in this report show that grossly disproportionate disparities in health outcomes were virtually eliminated through the course of the pandemic, and the documented improvements in communities of color were greater compared to corresponding national data," according to the final report released Monday. "In addition, the work of the Task Force has clearly laid the groundwork for continued progress toward dismantling racial health disparities in Michigan."

Mobile sites specifically collected data that addressed other social determinants of health, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive.

"When looking at mortality from things like diabetes, we already saw that certain communities were more affected, and African American and communities of color were already more impacted," Bagdasarian said. "When we dove deeper, we found African Americans are more likely to have issues of getting transportation to the doctor's office, less likely to have a closer relationship with their primary care physician and more likely to live below the poverty line. We found that individuals of color had employment in the types of jobs that made them more front facing and have public interaction, like food service."

After vaccine rollout, vaccine hesitancy among communities of color in Michigan remained. Vaccination rates among young children were also low in Detroit; only 7% of children between ages 5 and 11 were vaccinated in early 2022, according to the report.

The Detroit Metro Area Communities Study survey showed that in 2021, 75% of adults in Detroit were vaccinated but only 49% of parents of children in Detroit were vaccinated; most of these parents said they were either uncertain or uncomfortable about the vaccine, and this hesitancy extended to their children.

The task force dove deeper to find out how to educate parents on the risk factors of vaccines.

The most recent data shows that more than 6.1 million Michigan residents have completed the primary series, or 62% of the state population, with completion rates ranging from 65.6% to 91% across different agegroups. The percentage of Michigan residents who have received the updated bivalent booster vaccine is higher compared to corresponding percentages nationally, indicating a success in the task force's mission, according to the report.

"We've seen progress and are proud of our work together, but there's much more work to be done. Inequities and internal disparities in health outcomes remain significant and persistent not only in Michigan, but through our nation," said Bagdasarian. "For example, African American women in Michigan are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. African American babies in Michigan are almost three times more likely to die for their first birthday."

This has led the state to increase doula services this year and start a separate task force to aid reproductive health.

Dr. Robert Brook, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Wayne State University, hopes there are fleets of hundreds of mobile units to increase the success in the state's approach to health care, not just with COVID-19 but with other diseases.

"COVID has been an issue but I hope that it's in our rearview mirror. However, cardiovascular disease was and is the leading cause of death ... which is 100% preventable," Brook said. "There are 250,000 adults living in the city of Detroit with uncontrolled high blood pressure. We can control it; we're just not doing it correctly."

Brook explained that the traditional model of health care, "to make someone leave work, drive 30 minutes to a place they can't find parking, while someone else is watching their child or elderly loved one, and then head to a pharmacy to pick up their medication. ... This whole paradigm, which was never really designed cogently, needs to change in 2023. This is the way the future of care should be delivered."

The state has several health projects over the next four years including a National Institutes of Health project seeking to tackle cardio metabolic abnormalities specifically in Black and Brown communities in Detroit by partnering with Henry Ford Health System and Cleveland. The state also has a $2.8 million grant to prevent hypertension from the American Heart Association, expanding programs for women's, maternal and rural health across the state.

The task force recommends the state continues funding for public reporting of racial disparities associated with COVID-19, continue investment in use of survey data, sustain investment in awareness of mobile units to increase portable access to health care and maintain neighborhood testing sites.

It also recommended the state explore and implement digital collection of maternal health patients to report discrimination they face in the health care system, develop a wider language access, implement policy and practice to reduce insurance and maximize Medicaid enrollment.

"Since it was established in April 2020, this task force will now expand to other parts of state government, expands more deeply in our partner organizations — in places like Wayne State University — and also we're improving the state will now be a better data collector moving forward," Gilchrist said. "This task force will not continue but every single person in that task force and partner's work will continue."

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

