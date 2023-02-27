New interactive map helps explore Michigan's Underground Railroad

A new Michigan map highlights stories of people fleeing enslavement in the mid-1800s, abolitionists who assisted them and communities that stepped up to protect people seeking freedom.

The Michigan History Center, in partnership with the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission, has created a new interactive map that tells stories about the Underground Railroad.

There are 24 sites on the map. They include the Muskegon gravesite of Capt. Jonathan Walker, a Massachusetts-born sea captain and abolitionist, who was arrested off the coast of Florida in 1844 while trying to deliver seven escaped slaves to freedom; a federal court ordered Walker's right hand to be branded with the letters "SS," for "slave stealer." There's the McCoy Cabin Site at Starkweather Farm in Ypsilanti, where formerly enslaved couple George and Millie McCoy operated a station of the Underground Railroad and brought people to freedom under the false floor of a supply wagon. Several sites in Detroit are marked on the map, including historic Elmwood Cemetery, the final resting place of at least three formerly enslaved people as well as many notable Black abolitionists and political leaders who helped promote and financially support the antislavery movement.

The sites are part of the National Park Service's Network to Freedom, a register of programs, places and activities that commemorate stories of freedom seekers and those who helped them. Nominations for the Network to Freedom require rigorous research and documentation and may be represented by a building, a cemetery, a marker or a monument; a regularly offered program or tour featuring the Underground Railroad; or a research institution with collections about the topic.

Some of the sites have also been marked with new signs that note the site's recognition by the National Network to Freedom and the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission. The signs include a scannable QR code that connects to the interactive map.

"The new, interactive Michigan Freedom Trail map will share powerful stories of freedom and liberation in two dozen sites across our state," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release Monday. "With this project, the Michigan History Center and its partners are showcasing Michigan’s stops on the Underground Railroad and bringing so many places and people to life. This is all a part of our rich, proud history, and it will now be accessible to more Michiganders and visitors."

The Michigan Freedom Trail interactive map and updated physical signage are part of a project made possible by a 2021 grant from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, the Department of the Interior, the National Park Service and the National Network to Freedom.

"We expect that the Michigan Freedom Trail signs and online resources will make the Underground Railroad stories a more prominent part of Michigan tourism and education," said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center, in a statement. "Our hope is that the heightened visibility will encourage more local groups and historical societies to document their connections to the Underground Railroad and seek National Network to Freedom recognition."