SW Mich. sheriff arrested for OWI, possession of firearm while intoxicated

The sheriff of a southwestern Michigan county was arrested Sunday for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a car crash in Kalamazoo County, officials said.

Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies were called at about 2:17 a.m. Sunday to the scene of a vehicle crash on southbound US 131 between Xy and Yz avenues in Schoolcraft Township, Undersheriff James VanDyken said in a statement. The township is about 13 miles south of Kalamazoo and about 16 miles north of Three Rivers.

VanDyken confirmed that the crash involved St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite, who was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and having possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Penalties for the first offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated include up to 93 days in jail, a fine of up to $500, and up to 360 hours of community service. The punishment for possessing a firearm while intoxicated includes up to 93 days in jail, a fine of up to $100, or both.

He said Lillywhite was processed at the Kalamazoo County Jail at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and released at 4:30 p.m., according to protocol.

VanDyken said the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further details and any updates about the investigation into the crash will be released by Michigan State Police.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office website, Lillywhite was elected to his first 4-year term as sheriff in 2021. He has worked for the sheriff's office for 25 years. Before being elected sheriff, he served as undersheriff from 2009 through 2020. It also said he is a resident of Flowerfield Township, is married and has three children.

