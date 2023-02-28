February snowfall in Detroit 10 inches below average

A warm and wild February is ending with snow totals 10 inches below average and the least amount of snow in 20 years, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Detroit, which only had two inches of snow fall this month, had the eighth least amount of snowfall on record, according to the weather service. The total ties with two inches of snowfall in February 1987.

If there is no measurable snowfall through the end of the day, this month’s total will fall far short of the average for February which is 12.1 inches, said Kevin Kacan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

“Generally we’ve got these low pressure systems that have move through,” Kacan said. “We’ve either been on the warm side of it or in the mixed precipitation. Normally this time of year we expect snow out of these systems as they come through, but as you know from yesterday and last week’s systems we were mostly in the sleet, mixed precipitation, freezing rain area. So a lot of that normally could have been converted to snow. We could have gotten closer to our average because of it, but’s not falling as snow. We’re going to be below average for snow.”

Michigan was hit with a massive ice storm last week followed by a winter storm Monday. More than 63,000 DTE and 73,000 Consumers Energy were still without power Tuesday morning.

Detroit received the least amount of snowfall for February 1998 when there was just a trace amount recorded. In this millennium, Detroit saw just .9 inches of snow in February 2004.

Kacan said that the National Weather Service had not yet totaled its average temperatures for the month of February. Detroit had its eighth warmest January on record with an average temperature of 33.5 degrees.