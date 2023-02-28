Michigan lawmakers crafting new $1 billion proposal with eyes on Ford project

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers were preparing Tuesday their second $1 billion spending proposal of the year with a large portion of the money expected to be dedicated to luring a Ford Motor Co. battery plant to the Marshall area.

The Michigan Senate Appropriations Committee could vote on the measure as soon as Tuesday afternoon. Overall, the bill was expected to feature more than $1 billion in new spending, according to two sources who had been briefed on the appropriation but weren't authorized to speak publicly about it.

The proposal will likely test whether Democrats, who narrowly control the state Legislature, want to continue to shell out taxpayer funds to lure large economic development projects and whether minority Republicans are willing to help them do it.

As negotiations continued Tuesday, the measure could be the second spending bill of at least $1 billion to pass in 2023 and the third to pass since lawmakers approved the state's current budget on July 1.

That budget included a $1 billion spending spree on a variety of special projects.

Michigan fiscal experts estimated in January the state had a $9 billion surplus.

On Jan. 31, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion spending bill, which set aside about $200 million for the revitalization of an Upper Peninsula paper mill and deposited $150 million into the state's Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund.

Lawmakers established the fund in 2021 to chase large development projects and to prepare sites for potential businesses.

This month, state economic development leaders have asked lawmakers to deposit another $800 million into the SOAR Fund with most of the money going toward $750 million in infrastructure improvements at the Marshall site that Ford will use for a planned $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant.

The planned improvements include $75 million for additional land acquisition, $100 million for water and wastewater improvements and $330 million for the Michigan Department of Transportation to widen roads and reconstruct two highway interchanges in Calhoun County for the new Ford battery plant, according to an MEDC report presented to lawmakers last week.

That $800 million deposit for the SOAR Fund is expected to be included in the new spending bill, along with a variety of other allocations, including money to expand the state's healthcare workforce.

Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said the bill is expected to include the business incentive funding as well as several items funded largely through un-expended federal aid.

Ford officials announced earlier this month that a subsidiary wholly owned by the automaker expects to invest $3.5 billion to construct the 2.5 million-square-foot battery plant, called “Blue Oval Battery Park Michigan.”

The plant will employ 2,500 people with pay ranging from $20 to $50 an hour. Ford will license battery technology from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL — the world's leading LFP battery maker — but CATL will not receive tax incentives.

Some key Democratic lawmakers didn't respond to requests for comment early Tuesday on the specifics of the upcoming spending proposal.

Rosie Jones, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said Senate Democrats would wait to see what bill moves out of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which hadn't held a vote as of 2:30 p.m.

