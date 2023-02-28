On sixth day without power, some DTE customers say they're 'losing faith'

Candice Williams

The Detroit News

Six days after a massive ice storm knocked out his power, Stephen Perkins of Ypsilanti is still relying on a generator to keep his refrigerator, lights, and furnace going. But one thing the 38-year-old supply chain manager is quickly running out of? Faith in the state's utilities.

“At the end of the day those aren’t designed to run for weeks straight,” Perkins, 38, said of the generator. “There’s been a lot of stress around is that going to hold up? Are we going to lose our food?”

Perkins is one of thousands not just in southeast Michigan but across the state still without power after a historic ice storm last week downed more than 11,000 power lines.

Roughly 120,000 DTE and Consumers customers were still off the grid as of Tuesday afternoon after a second ice storm Monday led to a second round of outages.

All told, more than 700,000 DTE customers ― or 30% of its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb ― were without power after Wednesday's storm, along with roughly 234,000 Consumers Energy customers, forcing some to stay in hotels or fire up generators such as Perkins. Some customers say it's the longest they've ever been without electricity.

Consumers Energy on Tuesday said 600 crews from Michigan and four other states were out restoring power Tuesday and pledged to have a "majority" of customers restored by the end of the day Wednesday, said the utility in a press release.

“To deliver help for our customers through this challenging situation, we have been working with 2-1-1, United Way, and local communities to make sure folks stay safe through these restoration efforts,” said Amanda Wagenschutz, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge, in a press release Tuesday. “Be sure to check in on friends and neighbors as our team works around the clock to get the power back on for everyone impacted.”

Perkins is a hunter and worries about losing deer meat he has stored in the freezer. He’s also concerned about his 88-year-old grandfather who lives with him. They’ve dealt with the constant hum of the generator that’s been running for almost a week.

“He gets anxious about the generator running,” he said. “It isn’t exactly that great for him.”

Perkins said he’s regularly checks for updates about when his power will be restored.

“It would say Saturday and Saturday came,” he said. “Then Sunday and then it said Tuesday. And now it’s Tuesday and we still don’t have power.”

Perkins said he purchased his generator three or four years ago after noticing an increase in power outages. He said he’d like to see investment made in infrastructure upgrades that would provide more reliable power.

“I think a lot of people have lost faith in our utilities so they’ve gone out and purchased these units that realistically we shouldn’t have to have,” he said. “I spent about 10 years living out west and I don’t remember having this at all. I’ve lived in Washington, Northern California, Southern California, Utah. This is something even new to me and I grew up in this area. I don’t remember this happening growing up in the ‘90’s.”