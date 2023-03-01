Michigan real estate investor pleads guilty to $3M wire, bankruptcy fraud scheme

Detroit — A real estate investor who formerly lived in Rochester pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $3 million in a wire and bankruptcy fraud scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Sean Tissue, also known as Sean Ryan, engaged in a real estate investment fraud scheme from 2015 to 2021 where he made false representations to get people from other countries to invest in real estate in Michigan, Texas and other locations, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He caused fake documents to be sent to investors, including fake deeds, fake wiring instructions, fake bank statements, fake leases, and fake inspection reports.

Tissue, 37, obtained more than $3 million from doing this, according to the press release. He also engaged in a bankruptcy fraud scheme from November 2017 to May 2019 by withholding information about his assets and financial affairs after filing for bankruptcy. Tissue moved from Rochester to Georgia in April 2022.

Tissue pleaded guilty to wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. Fourteen other charges, related to concealing his assets and making false declarations, were dismissed as a part of the plea deal.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years in prison for bankruptcy fraud. He also will likely be ordered to pay restitution.

"Sean Tissue orchestrated an elaborate scheme to defraud individual investors. He tried to avoid repaying those investors by declaring bankruptcy, and his lies and deceits continued in the bankruptcy proceeding," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "This guilty plea is an important step towards holding Mr. Tissue accountable for his actions and reflects my office's commitment to prosecuting financial crime and protecting the integrity of the bankruptcy system."

Tissue defrauded his real estate clients, then "attempted to escape the consequences by declaring bankruptcy," said James Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit division.

"His actions not only harmed individual clients, but also impacted potential investments in the City of Detroit," Tarasca said in a statement.

Tissue used his ownership and control of several entities to hide his actual income, expenses and assets, according to the indictment filed in October.

After he declared bankruptcy in 2017, he began using the name Sean Ryan with investors and did not disclose that in his bankruptcy case, according to the indictment. Investors were told to send money to what they believed was a title agency in Oakland County so they could buy real estate in metro Detroit. In reality, they were sending money to Tissue, and he did not provide the properties as promised.

Tissue was the owner of multiple companies, including The Centureon Companies LLC, Greystone Home Builders LLC, Sycamore Homes LLC, Lenovo Homes LLC, NROL Holdings LLC, Phillip Ryan LLC, Boardwalk Heights B2R LLC, NROL Property and Investment LLC.

