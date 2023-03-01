Smuggling attempt thwarted on St. Clair River, Border Patrol says

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Detroit Sector arrested five people in connection with a smuggling attempt near Algonac, investigators announced Wednesday.

Dispatchers monitoring a remote video surveillance system around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 20 spotted a vessel on the St. Clair River cross the international border near a known smuggling route and immediately alerted agents in the area, officials said in a statement.

Marysville station agents responded and found five people heading toward the shoreline, according to the release.

Agents interviewed all five, who said they had just crossed the border from Canada by boat, the agency reported.

"Agents also observed two migrants completely drenched and shivering due to the frigid temperature," officials wrote. "The subjects explained to the agents that they had fallen into the river while climbing out of the boat. Agents then performed a medical assessment and provided them with emergency blankets along with dry clothing, later at the station."

The group was taken into custody and transported to the Marysville station. Agents identified them as residents from India, Nigeria, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

“The smuggler tried to take advantage of darkness and freezing temperatures to mask his criminal activity. Bad people will go to great lengths to avoid arrest, placing themselves and others in danger. Thankfully, Detroit Sector agents and communication specialists are protecting our nation around the clock, even in adverse weather,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.

All five are being processed for U.S. immigration violations. The Dominican Republic resident also is being presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office "based on his prior immigration removals in addition to his documented history of drug trafficking," officials said Wednesday.