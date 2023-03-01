State Court of Appeals upholds ruling tossing Flint water crisis charges

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that dismissed the felony indictments against seven state officials in the Flint water crisis.

In October, Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly tossed the charges against former state health director Nick Lyon; former state medical executive Eden Wells; former Gov. Rick Snyder's adviser Richard Baird and communications director Jarrod Agen; former Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley; and state health department employee Nancy Peeler.

Her order was a response to a June Michigan Supreme Court ruling that the one-man grand jury process could not be used to issue criminal indictments. After the ruling, the defendants filed motions to have the cases against them dismissed.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office appealed, arguing the state Supreme Court ruling related to the cases was limited and did not require a complete elimination of charges.

Baird’s legal team filed motions to dismiss the appeal and affirm Kelly’s earlier ruling.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on the motions. It granted the motion to affirm Kelly’s ruling. Presiding Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said “the questions to be reviewed are so unsubstantial as to need no argument or formal submission.”

However, the court denied the motion to dismiss the appeal. Baird’s team said it leaves room for the Flint water prosecutors to appeal the Kelly ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court.

“Once again the courts agree that the one-person grand juror did not have any authority to indict Mr. Baird and therefore the Indictment issued is today STILL null and void,” said Randall Levine, managing partner at Levine & Levine. “The prosecutors need to stop the nonsense and vendetta against Rich Baird, who went to Flint to help solve the water crisis. There is no reason to victimize Rich for an issue that started well before his arrival. The only thing that the state is accomplishing by continuing its unjustified prosecution of Rich Baird is to deter good, hard-working folks from taking an active role in government.”

Representatives with Nessel’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

The Kelly dismissals jeopardized prosecutors’ ability to reissue some charges in the Flint water case because of statute of limitations laws that require charges to be issued within six years of the alleged crime.

Some of the charges Nessel's office sought dated back to the spring of 2014, when Flint switched its drinking water source to Flint River water, ultimately resulting in lead-tainted water flowing through the pipes in homes in the city.