State officials suspend Ionia Co. driving school's license

The license of an Ionia County driving school has been suspended for violating the state's driver education laws, officials said Wednesday.

IDRIVE Academy LLC in Lyons had its provider and instructor certificates suspended by the Michigan Department of State, effective Feb. 24, 2023, the agency said. It accuses the driving school's owners, Brian and Jessica DeShane, of numerous violations of the Michigan Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. Officials said the violations were discovered during an investigation by department of state staff following a consumer complaint.

Among the violations they said they found: exceeding the number of students allowed in a classroom by the fire marshal; failing to provide integrated and related classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction; failing to provide at least 24 hours of classroom instruction as required by state law; failing to provide behind-the-wheel instruction and hours of observation as required; and misrepresenting the quantity and quality of instruction provided to students.

Officials also said they have suspended Brian DeShane's instructor certificate and they will seek to revoke the provider certificate held by Brian and Jessica DeShane.

They also said the department cannot issue certificates of completion to students who participated in courses given by IDRIVE Academy. Consumers can seek remedy by filing a formal criminal complaint, filing a claim against the surety bond held by the provider and/or pursuing civil litigation, they said.

