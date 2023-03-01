'Extremely stressful': Thousands of Michiganians still lack power 7 days after ice storm

Nicole Streeter was frustrated Wednesday morning. Not only had the Dundee resident been without power for seven days, but she also was concerned about a hole in her roof caused by tree damage and a downed wire in her backyard she said DTE Energy had failed to address.

“Extremely stressful because nobody wants to access the damage until the power line is gone,” Streeter said. “Until that’s taken care of. And I don’t blame them for that. I wouldn’t want to either.”

Streeter's home on Wells Road, about an hour southwest of Detroit, originally lost power around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Streeter, her husband and 15-year-old son relied on a generator as estimates for when their power would be restored came and went.

“They missed three restoration estimates,” Streeter said. “Originally it was Sunday for most of the people that were without power. Sunday happened and nothing. Monday rolled around. They said we’ll have it fixed by Monday evening. Nope. Nothing came around Monday.

"And then Tuesday there was nothing. ... And of course, you can’t get ahold of anybody. We still have a power line down in our backyard.”

Finally, by 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Streeter's power had been restored even though faith in her utility hadn't.

“Our frustration was with DTE and their lack of communication and inconsistencies, not the linemen themselves. We realize that they go where they are dispatched to go,” she said late Wednesday afternoon.

DTE spokeswoman Sallie Justice responded in a Wednesday afternoon email to Streeter's situation, saying: "Our crews have been out a few times to the home to assess damage and determine the necessary crews and equipment needed to repair damage. A crew has been scheduled to make the repair today/tonight and a wire crew to deal with the downed wire."

Seven days after a historic ice storm hit Michigan, followed by another ice storm two days later, 31,000 Michigan residents were still without power late Wednesday. DTE had 11,780 customers without power, while Consumers had about 19,200. At the height of the outages, nearly 1 million DTE and Consumers Energy customers were in the dark after more than 11,000 powerlines were downed by icy branches.

DTE customers were not hit as hard by Monday's weaker storm as customers in areas that Consumers services.

Ryan Stowe, the vice president of distribution operations at DTE, said last week's ice storm was the largest in the company's history by the number of customers affected and the second largest in 120 years.

"An ice storm is one of the utility's largest nightmares," Stowe said. "We’re gonna continue working until the last customer is restored."

The outages, which seemed to especially hit hard Wayne and Washtenaw counties in DTE's service area, have forced many homeowners like Streeter to rely on generators or stay in hotels for days.

Elsewhere, Consumers said Wednesday it was in "home stretch" of getting all of its customers back online and pledged to have everyone restored by the end of the day.

“To our customers who are frustrated waiting days for the lights to turn back on across Michigan, we share your frustration, and we thank you for your understanding,” said Amanda Wagenschutz, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the event. “With last week’s historic ice storm and dangerous weather behind us, we have restored 92% of 403,000 customers who lost power between the two ice storms. We are in the home stretch and expect almost all customers to see their power restored today.”

For Streeter and her family, things got worse the morning after last week's first big storm when they sat down to have coffee. They heard a loud crack.

A large tree toppled onto their home, leaving a large hole in the roof above her kitchen. A more pressing concern for her was that the tree pinned a downed wire to her house, above her back door.

Streeter said she called 911, and local fire department officials said they couldn’t address the situation until DTE Energy came out. She got a tree service to remove the tree, which freed the wire, which remains a safety hazard.

A subcontractor for DTE Energy stopped by her house on Monday, she said. He told her not to touch the wire above her back door and left.

“He said ‘I can’t get you a restoration time. We’re just here to assess the damage,’” Streeter recalled. “They went out, they put up caution tape and nobody has been back since. So we still have a live wire in our yard.”

Getting the power back was a relief for Streeter, but the experience still left her annoyed.

“At least now we can finally start calling some contractors about fixing the roof," she said. "Now we just have to wait for the insurance adjuster, so we can find out what comes next.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com