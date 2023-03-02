Consumers Energy, DTE: 99.5% of customers back online after ice storms

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy say more than 99.5% of their customers are back online as of Thursday morning after a historic ice storm hit Michigan last week.

According to Consumers, there were 210 outages as of 8:30 a.m., though that still represents about 8,000 people. That’s about 5% of the utility’s customers.

DTE Energy, meanwhile, had nearly 8,000 customers as of 8:30 a.m. That’s less than one percent of the utility’s customers. It has 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb.

Outages peaked at nearly 1 million customers without electricity for both utilities combined after an ice storm hit the region Feb. 22 downing roughly 11,000 power lines. There was another round of outages after a second ice storm a couple days later. Some remaining outages on the maps Thursday morning show the cause as downed trees.

Sallie Justice, a DTE spokeswoman, said the utility had more than 3,000 individual system repair jobs and crews were assigned to those Wednesday.

"Many of these repairs included significant damage and have taken the entire day to complete," said Justice in an email Thursday. "Several jobs required the replacement of multiple broken poles, restringing of primary wire and installation of new transformers and other equipment.