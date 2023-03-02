Finlandia University in the U.P. to close, officials say

Finlandia University in the Upper Peninsula, a school with a nearly 127-year history, is closing after this academic year amid declining enrollment, officials announced Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened to announce that due to a combination of demographic changes, with fewer high school graduates available, a steep decrease in interest in going to college among those graduates, and an unbearable debt load, Finlandia’s Board of Trustees met and have decided to not enroll students for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Michael Nakkula, the board chairman, in a statement. "As you can imagine, this was a difficult and painful decision to make, and we know it will be felt deeply by each and every person it affects."

About 400 students attended the private university in Hancock, Michigan, as recently as the 2019-20 academic year, the university said.

Finlandia president Timothy Pinnow said the decision followed months of efforts to address financial and enrollment struggles at the only private university in the Upper Peninsula, he said in a letter to students, faculty and staff.

“I do want to assure you that the leadership team, the Board of Trustees and myself have left no stone unturned in an attempt to avoid this day,” Pinnow said. “Our efforts have been noble and unceasing and while none of us wanted this day to come, we have also realized that in order to honor Finlandia’s 126 year-old legacy appropriately, we must end its operations with grace and dignity.

“As the leadership of Finlandia, our focus must now turn first to making sure that all of our students have good options to complete their education at another institution and that we can fulfill our intent that our employees be paid for all the work and tireless effort they have put into this little Finnish-Lutheran school way up north in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

Finlandia has finalized four teach-out agreements with Michigan Technological University, Bay College, Adrian College and Wartburg College, officials said Thursday. A fifth agreement is in development with Northern Michigan University.

Founded in 1896 by Finnish immigrants, Finlandia is a liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The school once known as Suomi College is in the Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan’s northernmost region, according to the website.

Finlandia University had been named a Best Value College by University Research & Review multiple times, including as recently as last year.

Finlandia also had extended a tuition discount to students who came from the local high school.

"The board feels enormous gratitude for all the employees – faculty and staff – who have worked tirelessly to make Finlandia the best it could be, even under the most challenging of financial circumstances. Your contributions will live on," Nakkula said. "And most importantly, we thank all the students, past and present, who chose Finlandia for their educational pursuits."