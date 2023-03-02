MSU to begin removing memorials after shooting, will preserve some items

Memorials on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus that honor victims of the Feb. 13 mass shooting there are being taken down, officials said Thursday.

"Due to the harsh weather conditions and the deterioration of the flowers and signs, we are beginning the collection process of the memorial items beginning today," MSU spokesman Dan Olsen said in an email. "We have invited students, faculty and staff to join in the collection process if they would like."

Olsen said the flowers in the memorials will be preserved and turned into mulch, which will be used when a memorial tree is planted later this year in remembrance of the victims who died.

He said the signs and other memorial items will be preserved by the MSU Archives and the MSU Museum.

The memorials were put up in the wake of the shooting in which 43-year-old gunman Anthony McRae killed three people and wounded five others at the university. McRae's body was found off-campus about nine hours after the shooting. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

MSU students Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner were all killed in the shooting. Five others were wounded. MSU police officials said last week that one of the victims is in fair condition at a hospital, two are in serious but stable condition, one remains in critical condition and one was discharged from the hospital.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez