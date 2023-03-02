3 MSU students killed in shooting to receive degrees from university

The three Michigan State University students who were killed in the mass shooting on campus will receive posthumous degrees, university officials said Thursday.

The families of Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner of Clawson have confirmed their interest in accepting the degrees on behalf of their loved ones, MSU spokesman Dan Olsen told The Detroit News.

Though details of when and how the degrees will be received haven't been fully planned with the families, Olsen said posthumous degrees usually are awarded during the upcoming commencement ceremony, which in this case would be the spring commencements. Those are scheduled for May 5-7, with the dates depending on the college of study.

The posthumous degrees for Anderson, Fraser and Verner are "in recognition of the work that they have accomplished at the university," Olsen said.

Anderson, 19, was described as "a human refection of a diamond" by her aunt at her funeral in Detroit in February. Several speakers at the funeral, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, offered praise for her determination and dedication to serving others. She had been studying at MSU to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a surgeon.

MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar excitedly let the crowded Detroit church know that Anderson would join the ranks of all the other highly educated Black women before her who worked hard to pursue higher learning.

"She joins that sisterhood," Vassar said. "She got her angel wings, and she's bringing her degree."

Verner, 20, was celebrated by her Clawson High School community in February at a vigil at the school the day after the shooting.

Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger read a written statement at the vigil on behalf of the Verner family, who did not attend. “Al embodied everything that was great about humanity," he said. "She was telling, giving, selfless, so positive. We honored the path she walked of strength, passion, compassion. Let us not honor the narrative of last night but of the beauty of 20 years of life.”

She played volleyball, softball and basketball in high school and was studying integrated biology and anthropology at MSU.

Fraser, 20, was remembered for being a fun-loving team player at his funeral Mass in Grosse Pointe Farms in February.

He grew up participating in athletics, with his obituary noting his participation in the swimming and diving teams at Grosse Pointe South High School and the Country Club of Detroit.

He had been studying business at MSU and was president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at the university.

Pastor Jim Bilot at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church mentioned Fraser's organs being designated for donation. "Somebody has new veins, new arteries, somebody has tissue that they can see or have a better way but most beautifully ... those beautiful blue eyes, somebody else will be able to see the world anew."

