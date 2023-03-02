Winter storm could dump 6-10 inches of snow in SE Mich.

Mark Hicks

For the third time in less than 10 days, Michigan is facing a widespread storm that could wreak havoc and even isolated power outages.

The weather service has issued winter storm warnings, watches and advisories for much of Lower Michigan.

A winter storm warning also is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Saturday for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties.

"A major winter storm system will lift through portions of the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes on Friday bringing heavy precipitation," according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy wet snow with accumulations of 6-10 inches is expected, with winds gusting as high as 35-45 mph, according to the warning. The snowfall rate includes about 1 to 2 or more inches per hour over a three to six hour span, the weather service reported.

"The peak rates occur Friday afternoon into Friday evening followed by moderate snow after midnight," the warning said. "Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow and gusty winds."

A winter storm warning also is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday for Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Jackson, Ionia and Clinton counties. Snow accumulations could top 6 inches at a rate of 1 inch per hour, meteorologists said.

A winter storm advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday for Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa and Kent counties, where 2-5 inches of snow could fall.

Midland and Bay counties, which could see 3-6 inches, also is under an advisory from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The forecast follows an ice storm that spurred hundreds of thousands of outages across Michigan on Feb. 22, then another system Monday that resulted in more outages.

DTE and Consumers Energy remained working around the clock to restore power to fewer than 3,500 customers still in the dark Thursday.

As the latest storm arrives, officials are preparing.

The Wayne-Westland Community and Anchor Bay schools are set to close Friday. At Rochester Community Schools, elementary students in transitional kindergarten through grade 5 will have a half-day; students in grades 6-12 dismiss at 1 p.m.; and those in the Adult Transition Program and Services dismiss at 11:47 a.m.; pre-K ends at 3 p.m., according to the website. There will be no early childhood special education.

Southfield Public Schools also plans to close early, according to the district Facebook page.

Wayne State University is slated to transition to remote operations.

"Faculty and staff who can work remotely are expected to do so; those who are unable to work remotely should contact their supervisors for further instructions," the website said. "All on-campus events are canceled. Critical infrastructure workers are expected to report to campus."