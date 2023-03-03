Battle Creek woman charged in $3.5M computer scam

A Battle Creek woman is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged fraud scheme investigators estimate netted more than $3 million, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan announced Friday.

Lavonne Kemp, 67, made her first appearance Friday at U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, records show.

She was accused in an indictment filed Monday of a conspiracy to commit fraud using the mail.

Authorities allege Kemp participated in a fraud scheme targeting home computer users across the United States, known as a “mistaken refund” scam, according to the filing.

Victims were deceived by an email message falsely claiming a bank withdrawal had been made from their account to allegedly pay for installing computer security software, investigators reported.

The message invited anyone disagreeing with the charge to call a “customer service” number and speak with someone who agreed to immediately reverse the “charge.” However, that person would claim a keystroke mistake led to thousands of dollars deposited, according to the indictment.

The victim then had to mail cash to Kemp’s address in Battle Creek, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement

Between January 2021 and September 2022, Kemp allegedly received approximately $3.5 million, according to the release.

“These allegations are extremely concerning involving an alleged scheme to prey upon unsuspecting victims,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I implore the public to remain vigilant, wary, cautious, and to always verify suspicious claims or claims that seem ‘too good to be true’ to help protect yourself from falling victim to potential scams or fraud.”

A federal defender listed as representing Kemp did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Kemp was released on a $10,000 bond. She is due back in court at 10:30 a.m. March 9.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison; a fine of twice the gross gain or loss caused by the alleged fraud; three years of supervised release following prison; and forfeiture of property, officials said Friday.

No other members of the conspiracy have yet been charged.

The Department of Homeland Security and Battle Creek Police Department are investigating the case.

“Our agents remain committed to investigating allegations of fraud wherever they may be,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “Working with our local partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we can help keep hard-working Americans safe from schemes and hold those behind them to account for their actions.”