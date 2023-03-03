Monroe woman found dead in former juvenile detention center

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Monroe woman found dead Thursday inside an abandoned juvenile detention center in Frenchtown Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched Thursday evening for a call of a suspected deceased person at the former Boysville Juvenile Detention Center.

Troopers found 23-year-old Kayla Sedoskey on the floor inside the building, officials said.

Monroe County Ambulance responded to the scene and declared Sedoskey dead.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

MSP were assisted at the scene by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Ambulance and Frenchtown Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding Sedoskey’s death is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 384-5308. The tip line is 1-855-642-4847.