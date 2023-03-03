Two more wounded MSU students discharged from hospital

Two Michigan State University students wounded in the Feb. 13 shooting have been discharged from Sparrow Hospital, MSU police announced Friday.

The two students were previously in serious but stable condition, according to the university police's announcement on Twitter. The students were not named.

The development means that three of the five students who were hospitalized in the shooting have been released. MSU student Troy Forbush announced on his Facebook page Sunday that he was released.

The two other students who are still hospitalized remain in fair and critical condition.

Andrea Bitely, a spokesman for John Hao, whose family identified him in a GoFundMe page, said she did not know if he was released.

Bitely said said it was her understanding that whoever were released may not necessarily be released to their homes; it's possible they may have gone to rehabilitation.

Forbush said in his Facebook post that he was shot in the chest and "had a brush with death," crediting the "incredible doctors who saved my life in emergency surgery that night."

"I live in support of my four fellow Spartans whose lives are forever changed, as mine is as well," he added.

Another wounded student who has been identified through GoFundMe pages are Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a junior and business student, who is expected to be hospitalized for months to come, according to her GoFundMe page. The other is junior Nate Statly, who is studying environmental biology and zoology.

The Chinese consulate in Chicago indicated previously there was another Chinese international student beside Hao who was wounded in the shooting.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com