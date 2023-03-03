Wisconsin man dies in UP snowmobile crash

A 42-year-old Wisconsin man died Thursday morning in the Upper Peninsula’s Iron County after the snowmobile he was operating crashed into an approaching trail groomer, according to officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Central Standard Time Thursday along Snowmobile Trail UP 113 south of Crystal Falls. The man, Todd Lisowe of New Holstein, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was the 15th snowmobile fatality in Michigan this winter, officials said. Excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the crash.

According to the DNR, Lisowe was the first of four riders from Wisconsin traveling south together between U.S. Highway 2 and Stager Lake Road. They were headed from Big Bay in Marquette County to Pembine, Wisconsin.

Lisowe crashed into a trail groomer that was heading north and grooming the trail. The Chippewa Sno-Kats Snowmobile Club of Crystal Falls was operating the groomer. Neither the groomer operator nor the passenger were injured in the crash, officials said.

No alcohol or drug use is suspected, officials said, adding that the weather was clear with no visibility concerns.

According to the DNR, speed is the main cause of fatal and serious snowmobile injury accidents in Michigan. Last winter there 13 snowmobiling fatalities in the state and 12 during the winter of 2020-21.

“Conservation officers urge snowmobilers to Ride Right, by riding on the right side of the trail, riding sober and at a safe speed appropriate for weather conditions and rider abilities,” officials wrote in a release Friday. “Anticipate and watch out for trail groomers.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com