These Michigan communities got the most snowfall Friday

Detroit News

Friday's wet and windy storm dropped a half foot or more of snow in several Michigan communities.

The highest accumulations extended from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Jackson with 6 to 9 inches or more, the National Weather Service said.

More:More than 200K without power in Michigan after second winter storm in a week

Here's a breakdown:

∗Goodrich, 9.4 inches

∗NWS White Lake, 9.3 inches

∗Jackson, 9 inches

∗Richmond, 8.7 inches

∗Burton, 8.3 inches

∗Ann Arbor, 8.2 inches

∗Galesberg, 8 inches

∗Eaton Rapids, 7 inches

∗Lapeer, 7 inches

∗Battle Creek, 6.8 inches

∗Lansing, 6.5 inches

∗Detroit Metro Airport, 6.2 inches

∗Kalamazoo, 6.2 inches

∗Haslett, 6.2 inches

∗Linden, 6 inches

∗Durand, 5.5 inches

∗Paw Paw, 5.3 inches

∗Bad Axe, 5 inches

∗Farmington, 5 inches

∗Flint Bishop Airport, 5 inches

∗Grand Ledge, 5 inches

∗Mount Clements Selfridge, 4.8 inches

∗Owosso, 4.7 inches

∗Caro, 4.3 inches

∗Cass City, 4 inches

∗Grosse Pointe Farms, 4 inches

∗Saranac, 3.9 inches

∗Morenci, 2.6 inches

∗Saginaw Tri Cities Airport, 2.5 inches

∗Grand Rapids, 2 inches

∗Midland, 2 inches

∗East Grand Rapids, 2 inches

∗Mount Pleasant, 2 inches

∗Chesaning, 2 inches

∗Auburn, 1.8 inches

∗Oil City, 1.1 inches