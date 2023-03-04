These Michigan communities got the most snowfall Friday
Friday's wet and windy storm dropped a half foot or more of snow in several Michigan communities.
The highest accumulations extended from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Jackson with 6 to 9 inches or more, the National Weather Service said.
Here's a breakdown:
∗Goodrich, 9.4 inches
∗NWS White Lake, 9.3 inches
∗Jackson, 9 inches
∗Richmond, 8.7 inches
∗Burton, 8.3 inches
∗Ann Arbor, 8.2 inches
∗Galesberg, 8 inches
∗Eaton Rapids, 7 inches
∗Lapeer, 7 inches
∗Battle Creek, 6.8 inches
∗Lansing, 6.5 inches
∗Detroit Metro Airport, 6.2 inches
∗Kalamazoo, 6.2 inches
∗Haslett, 6.2 inches
∗Linden, 6 inches
∗Durand, 5.5 inches
∗Paw Paw, 5.3 inches
∗Bad Axe, 5 inches
∗Farmington, 5 inches
∗Flint Bishop Airport, 5 inches
∗Grand Ledge, 5 inches
∗Mount Clements Selfridge, 4.8 inches
∗Owosso, 4.7 inches
∗Caro, 4.3 inches
∗Cass City, 4 inches
∗Grosse Pointe Farms, 4 inches
∗Saranac, 3.9 inches
∗Morenci, 2.6 inches
∗Saginaw Tri Cities Airport, 2.5 inches
∗Grand Rapids, 2 inches
∗Midland, 2 inches
∗East Grand Rapids, 2 inches
∗Mount Pleasant, 2 inches
∗Chesaning, 2 inches
∗Auburn, 1.8 inches
∗Oil City, 1.1 inches