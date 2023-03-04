Michigan State plans initial memorial to honor victims of mass shooting

Michigan State University plants a tree on campus every year and invites family members to a memorial service that remembers students who died during the previous academic year, but it is expected to make a slight adjustment after the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus.

MSU's tradition will continue this year but it is expected to be more communal when it honors the lives of three students who died and five who were badly injured during the shootings at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

It will be one of the many events in coming months planned by the university and a campus healing committee to provide opportunities for students, staff and community members to recover from the tragedy.

"The committee is providing support and guidance for short- and long-term healing efforts, including events, activities and physical memorials," said MSU spokesman Dan Olsen.

Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson were fatally shot at Berkey Hall, while Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe was killed in the Union.

Wounded in the shooting were MSU students Guadelupe Huapilla-Perez, Nate Statly, John Hao, Troy Forbush and an unidentified student. Nearly three weeks after the tragedy, two students remain hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital as of Friday.

Olsen said the memorial tree will be planted outside Berkey Hall, where a gunman first opened fire and then went to the Union. The suspect took his own life when police found him 3.8 miles away from campus.

Details are still being planned for the tree planting and memorial, Olsen said.

The tree will be planted with mulch made from the hundreds of flowers that were left to remember the students but collected this week in front of the university rock, Spartan statute and outside of the MSU Union and Berkey Hall.

Bouquets of flowers, candles, handmade signs and chocolates that have been placed at Sparty’s feet and at other sites around campus needed rescuing before Friday's snow storm, and MSU officials didn't want them waste away under the snow. So small groups of Michigan State University Surplus Store employees and volunteers gathered Thursday morning to disassemble the memorials across campus.

Flowers were placed into green bins for composting and eventual use to nourish a memorial tree. Signs and other objects went into brown bins and are being preserved by the MSU Archives and Museum. The rubber bands, plastic wrap and other packaging were tossed.

