More than 200K without power in Michigan after second winter storm in a week

Detroit — A second winter storm in a week knocked out electricity to more than 200,000 customers of DTE Energy, including ones who lost power in the first storm.

The storm, packing high winds and wet snow, snapped tree branches that brought down electrical lines, said a DTE spokesman. Some of the trees were already weakened by the earlier storm.

The highest snowfall accumulations extended from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Jackson with 6 to 9 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

At 11:30 a.m. DTE reported 205,631 customers without power and nearly 91% of its customers unaffected.

The utility company has 3,500 workers trying to restore power and still trying to determine the extent of the damage. The assessment teams won’t know until this afternoon how deep the damage runs.

The highest number of power outages are in Wayne and Oakland counties, according to DTE outage maps.

Consumers Energy reported 15,959 customers without power at 11:35 a.m. and more than 99% unaffected.

Detroit Metro Airport was temporarily closed during the storm and some flights were delayed or diverted. The airport reopened around midnight.

The outages follow a pair of ice storms since last week that knocked out power for more than 600,000 customers.