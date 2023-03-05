Detroit records 7th warmest winter on record, says National Weather Service

This winter has been one of the warmest and least snowiest on record, according to data released by the National Weather Service.

Detroit's highest temperature hit 60, on Jan. 4 and Feb. 15, according to the NWS. That's more than double the normal average temperature, 28.4 degrees. The year's average temperature so far is 33.4.

The warmer-than-average weather made this year the seventh warmest winter on record, according to the weather service. Records for the area date back to 1874.

It was also the 21st wettest winter and the 29th least snowy winter, according to NWS. The area saw 2 inches more precipitation than average, but 16 inches less snow than average. The average snowfall for Detroit is about 35 inches, and the areas saw just below 19 this year so far.

Flint and Saginaw also had warmer and wetter winters than average.

Flint saw temperatures 5.6 degrees above normal averages, about half an inch less precipitation than normal and 11 inches less snow, making it the 44th least snowiest winter, according to NWS. It was the eighth warmest winter on record since 1921.

Saginaw's average temperature was 30.3, nearly 5 degrees warmer than the normal average temperature, according to NWS. It was the sixth warmest winter on record since 1912. It had about half an inch more precipitation than normal and 6 inches less snow than average.

