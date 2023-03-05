60K DTE customers still without power; utility aims to restore 90% Sunday

DTE Energy made progress restoring power to customers overnight but more than 60,000 remain without power Sunday morning.

DTE reported about 220,000 customers without power following a wet and windy storm Friday, with snowfall totals above a half foot in several Michigan communities.

More:These Michigan communities got the most snowfall Friday

At 10 a.m. Sunday, DTE reported 62,818 customers remain without power. The utility's outage map showed most of the outages were in central to southeast Michigan with more than 50,000 without power in Detroit and 10,000 in Ann Arbor.

Trevor Lauer, DTE's president and CEO, said in the utility's outage update the goal for Sunday is to restore power to 90% of its customers and about 90 schools so they can reopen Monday.

"Friday we had really heavy snow and winds come back into the service territory after we had the (Feb. 22) ice storm ... and it's been really hard on our customers," Lauer said.

"As we roll into tomorrow (Monday), we'll be down to a very small number of customers (without power): 15,000 to 20,000."

The utility said trees and branches damaged by last week’s ice storm broke from the weight of the heavy snow and ice and fell onto power lines and other equipment, leading to outages and more than 2,000 reported downed wires.

Sunday morning, 255 crews were working to restore power to residents and businesses impacted.

The National Weather Service said the heavy snow, which cut a swath from Jackson through northern Metro Detroit suburbs to St. Clair and Sanilac counties, broke records in various cities, including 6.2 inches in Detroit, whose old record for the date was 6 inches in 1875.

The highest snowfall accumulations extended from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Jackson with 6 to 10 inches of snow, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service said the snowfall was so intense, up to three inches an hour, that thundersnow was observed at several sites Friday night. The wet snow piled up quickly on trees and power lines, said the weather service.

The Feb. 23 ice storm knocked out power for more than 600,000 customers.

Lauer said such "strong weather events" appear to be the "new normal."

"We need to continue to invest in our system and harden our system, so we can deal with this new normal of the stronger weather patterns that continue to hit Michigan," he said.

Consumers Energy reported 541 customers without power at 10:09 a.m. Sunday.