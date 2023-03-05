'We were in shock!': Forgotten $1M Powerball ticket nearly cost Lansing woman

A $1 million Powerball ticket tucked away in a coat pocket for a week was almost forgotten by a Lansing family.

Ana Elizalde, 51, matched five numbers, 5-11-22-23-69, in the Feb. 6 drawing and purchased her winning ticket from Sav-Way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing, according to a Feb. 28 Michigan Lottery post.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” Elizalde said in the post.

“I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it."

“We went to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock! We always had a feeling this day would come and now that it’s here, it feels surreal," she said.

According to the Michigan Lottery's post, Elizalde visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize and plans to pay bills, fund her children’s education, and save money with the winnings.

The current Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $20 million. The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Monday.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

