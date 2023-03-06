Ann Arbor police seek suspect in 2 sex assaults

Ann Arbor police on Monday released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults last week.

Both incidents, about 2 miles from each other, were reported on Feb. 26, investigators said in a statement.

A 22-year-old woman told authorities she was walking to the bus stop near Lake Lila Drive and Plymouth Road around 4:30 p.m. when someone in a white or silver four-door sedan drove past, stopped and backed up.

A man exited, groped her and then attempted to pull the woman toward the car, but she broke free, according to the release.

Another woman told police she was walking south on Nielsen Court toward Maiden Lane around 4:25 p.m. that day when a man in a similar car stopped, exited and tried to block her path on the sidewalk.

"The victim reported the male suspect groped her and then pulled down his pants, exposing himself to her and touching himself," police said.

The 25-year-old woman fled.

The suspect is described as a man believed to be 20-30 years old, 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, with a medium build, brown, curly hair and full reddish-brown beard.

Anyone who witnessed the encounter or has information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or email detectives at jquinn@a2gov.org or gmarshall@a2gov.org.