Student wounded in MSU shooting making progress, but faces two surgeries

A Michigan State University student wounded in the Feb. 13 shooting is taking short walks and beginning to eat more after being shot in her stomach area, according to her sister who posted an update Sunday on her condition.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a junior and business student, remains hospitalized and faces two additional surgeries, said her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, in an update on Guadalupe's GoFundMe page.

"Lupe's appetite is returning! With her wounds largely affecting her stomach area and colon, she experienced pain and anxiety when eating," the post says. "She is not only regaining her appetite but a confidence in eating. She is still not able to hold much but we see this as an improvement nonetheless."

Selena Huapilla-Perez also wrote that her sister, a student in the university's College Assistance Migrant Program, is continuing to improve in both physical and occupational therapy.

"She is challenging herself to take more walks and go longer distances. She's gone from walks in her room to walks in the hallway of our floor. She is also finding comfort in doing her own hair care routine, Face Timing nieces and nephews back in Florida, and playing with the therapy dogs that come by and visit," the post states.

Huapilla-Perez, who is from south Florida, experiences a lot of pain when her wounds are cleaned three times a week, the post says.

"...and every time she says 'No puedo, ya no puedo. Me duele mucho.' which translates to 'I can't, I can't anymore. It hurts too much.' These are words that pain us for many reasons but one being - we have never heard these words from her before," the post says. "Lupe is the type of person who says 'I can do this' to any challenge she sets her eyes on. We feel the pain of her words so deeply. Every day we are hopeful, always hopeful, that her and the other victims recovery will be one of great strength."

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $478,000 for the student who has no health insurance. The money is helping the family, who are farm workers, with travel expenses to and from Florida as well as with expenses while in Michigan and for her sister's immediate and long term recovery, according to previous posts.

"We can anticipate down the line her wounds (be it physical, mental, emotional) could bring an array of issues we need to be prepared for," the post says. "The integrity of our family is very important to us. We have not yet closed this page because we are still figuring out what our course of action will be without putting any one family member to bear the weight of it all."

"Since we cannot yet close this page, we ask that if you still want to give please give to the families of the other students or the Spartan Strong foundation," the post says. "We recognize this is a hard time to give, it is a tough financial year for many of us, and we want you all to know that this sacrifice of giving is not overlooked."

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is listed as a student at MSU's Broad College of Business. Last fall, the college featured her in some of its publications about student internships. She spent last summer interning at a Hyatt Regency near Seattle, according to the Broad college literature.

A shooter rampaged through MSU's campus on Feb. 13, killing three students and injuring five others before taking his own life. Two students have since been discharged from Lansing's Sparrow Hospital. jchambers@detroitnews.com