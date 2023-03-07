'It's not working': Michigan House OKs repeal of third grade reading retention law

Lansing — The Democratic-led Michigan House voted Tuesday to repeal a 2016 law that requires students to be reading at grade level before being allowed to advance to the fourth grade.

The bill, which passed 57-51 in the House, repeals a policy that bases a student's promotion from third grade to fourth grade on their scores on the state's reading assessment to determine whether they are reading at grade level.

The legislation, which passed 22-16 through the Senate last month, will move to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk in the coming days for a final signature.

Democrats vowed, with the repeal, that they would spend the money saved on holding a student back on reading interventions to help the student be more successful.

"Let's use that money for reading intervention specialists, for literacy coaches, after school programs, summer school programs, to tackle the issue that way, instead of being reactive and just holding them back in a punitive and punishing way," said Rep. Nate Shannon, D-Sterling Heights.

The bill passed Tuesday repeals the retention aspect of the law, but retains other elements such as staffing recommendations, reading intervention services, and the use of evidence-based curricula and instructional material.

Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Berrien Springs, said Tuesday that it's still too early to repeal the law, arguing there isn't enough data to judge the policy's success especially in light of pandemic disruptions. He argued retention wouldn't derail or ostracize students, but give them reason and time to improve.

"Sometimes taking one step back is the impetus for taking several steps forward," Paquette said.

More:Michigan Senate panel advances bill scrapping retention in third-grade reading law

Rep. Matt Koleszar, the Plymouth Democrat who leads the House Education Committee, dismissed Paquette's concerns about the timing of the repeal seven years after passage.

"Michigan isn't the first state to try this," Koleszar said. "We've seen it in other states and there's zero data from any other states that suggests retention is the way to go. We've got enough data to know it's not working."

Last school year marked one of the first years Michigan Ready by Grade 3 law was put into effect. During that year, one out of every ten third graders eligible to be retained under the law were held back.

Implementation of the law was suspended in the 2019-20 school year — the first year it was set to take effect — because of the pandemic. When the retention component of the law finally went into effect in the 2020-21 school year, most educators said they would not enforce the controversial law.

Staff writer Jennifer Chambers contributed

eleblanc@detroitnews.com