Nearly 80% of Michiganians will travel for this year, says AAA

More than three-quarters of Michiganians have travel plans this year, according to a recent AAA survey, and many are kicking off their journeys with spring break trips far from the northern cold.

According to the Auto Club Group's new survey, 79% of Michigan residents plan to travel this year, a major jump from the 62% who planned travel in 2022. According to the report, 28% of Michiganders are planning a spring break vacation, up from 24% last year.

"AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. "Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions."

For spring break, beach vacations, Hawaii and cruising are the most popular among trips, according to AAA’s survey. Florida is the top domestic destination with its beaches, theme parks and cruise ports, the survey found.

Ships heading to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America top the list of AAA cruise bookings for spring break, while cruises sailing to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe and the Persian Gulf are also on the rise, travel officials said.

AAA travel bookings show a 30% rise in international spring break bookings compared to last year.

jchambers@detroitnews.com