State lawmakers plan hearing on power outage response

State lawmakers say they will hold a hearing next week on response by utilities to recent storms that cut power to hundreds of thousands of households and businesses across Michigan.

State Rep. Helena Scott, D-Detroit, announced the Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee she chairs is scheduled to hear testimony March 15 from power company leaders and Dan Scripps, who leads the Michigan Public Service Commission.

“As state representative, chair of the Energy Committee and vice chair of the Detroit caucus, I promised I would make sure there was a committee hearing to address who and what institutions are accountable and how we can avoid these large-scale power outages in the future,” Scott said.

The aim, she added, is “to figure out what needs to be done. We cannot and will not simply accept that this is our new normal. The power grid and associated infrastructure must be reinforced, updated and improved so that residents are safe, warm and receive the services they pay for.”

DTE and Consumers Energy, the state's two largest utility companies, have faced criticism from customers and officials amid lengthy outages since last month.

Outages peaked at nearly 1 million customers without electricity for both utilities after an ice storm struck the region Feb. 22, downing roughly 11,000 power lines.

A second ice storm on Feb. 27 sparked another round of outages.

More than 200,000 customers lost power again on Friday, when a storm brought heavy snow and high winds across Michigan.

"With increases in extreme weather events, many have called on leadership at the service providers to be better prepared to respond quickly," Scott's office said Tuesday.

State House Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, had previously called for committee hearings in the aftermath of the first ice storm.

Officials with DTE and Consumers have described the storms as significant and noted they had thousands of workers laboring around the clock for days to restore power.

DTE said trees and branches damaged by last week’s ice storm broke from the weight of the heavy snow and ice and fell onto power lines and other equipment, leading to outages. More than 2,000 wires were down, the utility reported.

Trevor Lauer, DTE's president and CEO, has said such strong weather events appear to be the "new normal."

"We need to continue to invest in our system and harden our system, so we can deal with this new normal of the stronger weather patterns that continue to hit Michigan," he said.