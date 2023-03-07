Tips sought in west Michigan mother's disappearance

FBI and west Michigan officials are seeking tips in the disappearance last year of a Portage woman.

Heather Mae Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec. 10, authorities said.

“There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide,” according to a missing person poster the FBI’s Detroit Field Office released Tuesday.

Kelley left home around 9 p.m. that night and called her children at about 10:20 p.m. to report she’d return soon but never did, according to a poster on the Silent Observer of Kalamazoo County website and Help Us Find Heather Kelley Facebook page.

Her truck later was found abandoned and burned at North Sprinkle Road and East Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township, investigators told reporters during a news conference last month.

She is described as 5-foot-8, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567. Tips can also be submitted through tips.fbi.gov.