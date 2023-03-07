UM student hurt in Ann Arbor hit-and-run

Ann Arbor police are investigating a hit-and-run this week that left a University of Michigan student injured.

The 21-year-old was trying to cross Catherine and Ingalls around 2:45 p.m. Monday when a car struck her, police said in a statement.

The driver of what is believed to be a dark gray 2021 Dodge Charger was last seen heading west on Catherine, according to the release.

The victim suffered significant lower leg injuries requiring surgery and was transported to University Hospital. Her condition was not released.

Police did not release a description of the driver. The Charger should have minor damage to the right front and will be missing its passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6920 or can email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.