Fire at Old Club on Harsens Island destroys several homes

Fire departments from multiple counties have been dispatched to Harsens Island on Lake St. Clair in response to a fire that has destroyed at least six homes at the historic resort and yacht club Old Club.

Six homes in the 9900 block of South Channel Drive were entirely burnt down, while two additional homes incurred extensive damage. The homes are primarily vacation residences used in the summer. No injuries have been reported.

Calls about the fire came into 911 just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to St. Clair County’s emergency management division.

The fire broke out on the eastern shore of the island in a remote area where people access their homes by boat.

“It’s really a tough spot where the (homes) are at,” said Mark White, St. Clair County’s emergency management deputy director.

White said several fire boats were dispatched to the waterfront to help get the fire under control. On the island, fire trucks staged their response from a parking lot several blocks away from where the homes are located.

Fire departments from Clay Township, Ira Township, Algonac, Marine City and St. Clair responded to the scene, while fire departments from Chesterfield Township and New Baltimore in neighboring Macomb County also were dispatched.

“It’s wiped out the southern half of our county for fire resources,” White said.

Harsens Island has about 1,000 or more residents and is located about 54 miles northeast of Detroit. It can only be accessed by boat and Champion Auto Ferry, which provides 24-hour service. The collapse of the ferry's dock in 2019 idled the ferry for several days, prompting discussions of building a bridge, which hasn't materialized.

The fire was brought under control Wednesday afternoon, and an investigation into the cause was underway.

