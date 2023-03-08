Michigan House OKs expanded background check mandates for rifles, shotguns

Lansing — The Michigan House approved bills late Wednesday that would require a criminal background check and registration for any firearm purchase, expanding the requirements currently limited to handgun sales to also include rifles and shotguns.

The Democratic-led House passed the bill 56-53 along party lines.

Passage of the so-called universal background check legislation marks the first gun regulation policy to move through one of the Michigan Legislature's chambers since the Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five wounded.

Two other policies — red flag legislation and a safe store requirement for firearms in homes — remain in committee as lawmakers consider adjustments to the language of the bills. Earlier in the day, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on gun control bills, taking testimony from the mother of one of the wounded MSU students who survived the shooting at Berkey Hall.

Rep. Jaime Churches, D-Wyandotte, said background checks are a "common sense" reform that are a first step in keeping guns away from criminals and represent a mere "inconvenience" for law-abiding gun owners. Churches, a former teacher and a sponsor of the bill, said she might still be in her classroom if lawmakers had the courage to take steps to address issues like gun violence.

"I do not need research, I do not need statistics to know that, in the wrong hands, guns intimidate, guns kill," she said.

The changes to the background check rules would largely expand a background check requirement currently in place for handguns and extend both background check and registration requirements to rifles and shotguns that are sold outside of federally licensed dealers, such as at gun shows or in private transfers of firearms. The legislation exempts firearms used for hunting if the user is under the age of 21.

The law exempts from background checks any long guns and rifles currently in possession, "grandfathering" those firearms in, and exempts long guns and rifles obtained through a transfer among family members.

The bill shifts the responsibility to perform the background check and register the firearm with police to the seller, except in the case of a private transfer or sale with individuals who are not family members. In that case, the onus to register the gun falls on the recipient.

Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, argued the law as it's being advanced is too confusing and punitive toward responsible gun owners.

"This bill would not have prevented this tragedy or any other," Friske said.

Rep. Jay DeBoyer, R-Clay Township, argued the state should be focused on enforcing current laws, not creating more that will "burden law-abiding citizens."

"What we're doing is weakening the innocent, weakening the law-abiding citizens," he said.

