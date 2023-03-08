Mother of MSU shooting survivor pleads for 'crucial' gun control reforms

Lansing — Michigan State University student Troy Forbush called his mother on the night of Feb. 13 at 8:18 p.m. and told her that he had been shot.

"My son called my cellphone and said, 'I love you mom. I've been shot. There's a shooter,," said Krista Grettenberger, who testified Wednesday before the Michigan House Judiciary Committee on proposed gun control legislation introduced in the wake of the deadly MSU shooting.

"My beautiful 21-year-old son called right after being shot to tell me that he loved me ... He didn't want me to hear it from the police, the news or the hospital," Grettenberger said.

Forbush was one the eight Michigan State University students who encountered a gunman during the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus in East Lansing. Three students died and five were hospitalized with critical wounds, including Forbush.

Forbush was the first to be discharged from the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and vowed on social media to not be a number and "enact change."

Grettenberger, who was joined at the hearing with her daughter, Sloane Forbush, gave a chilling account of her son's ordeal, his subsequent recovery and and made a call for change in the wake of MSU becoming the latest school beset with a mass shooting.

"Families like ours all across the nation are the walking wounded," Grettenberger said. "Our scars will last the rest of our lives. The students of MSU will carry their scars, their trauma, forever."

"My son and our family are not only victims of mass shootings, we are victims of a failed system that can't keep guns form those who aim to inflict devastating harm," she continued. "Michiganders should not have to be afraid to live our every day lives going to school, to the movies, to churches, to restaurants, stores and concerts. I stand before you as a mother of a beautiful child, gunned down, shot through his lung in his place of learning by a man who should have never had access to a gun."

She said that it won't be known if the MSU tragedy could have been prevented by universal background checks, safe storage laws or extreme risk protection orders, also called "red flag" laws.

"But the reality is any one of these measures might have stopped this man from shooting my son, his fellow Spartans and terrorizing this entire community," Grettenberger said. "Please, come together as our respected lawmakers and do everything possible to pass all laws that can help save Michiganders from becoming the next victim of gun violence. And that starts with passing this crucial bill package."

The tragedy at MSU occurred when a gunman with no known connection to MSU walked into Berkey Hall and opened fire. He killed two students before walking to the MSU student union and killing a third before taking his own life 3.8 miles from campus. Five additional students were caught in the line of fire and hospitalized for at least two weeks. Two students are still in the care of medical professionals at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Among those who died were 19-year-old Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, 20-year-old Alexandria Verner of Clawson, who were inside of Berkey Hall; and 20-year-old Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe who was in the MSU student union.

The five other MSU students who were badly wounded include John Hao, a 20-year-old student from China who was paralyzed from the waist down; Nate Statly, a 20-year-old junior who sustained a severe head injury; Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a junior who underwent at least one surgery and faced an additional two more, according to family and friends who identified them through GoFundMe pages to raise money for their care.

Troy Forbush identified himself on Feb. 26 on social media, announcing that he was among the victims who had taken a bullet to the chest and almost didn't make it but was blessed to be the first to be discharged from the hospital. The fifth student has not yet been identified. The three injured students with GoFundMe pages are progressing in their recovery, according to recent updates to their pages.

