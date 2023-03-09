ADL: Michigan ranks 4th in the country for most white supremacist propaganda

Michigan ranked fourth in the country during an all-time high year nationally for white supremacist propaganda distribution, according to a report released this week from the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL.

The ADL, which tracks instances of white supremacy and antisemitism to report annual trends, found that there was a 38% increase nationally in white supremacist propaganda incidents, with a total of 6,751 incidents reported in 2022 and 4,876 being reported in 2021. The organization reports 2022 had the highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents it has recorded.

Michigan ranked fourth in terms of propaganda activity with 355 incidents in 2022. Texas, Massachusetts and Virginia were the top 3.

Michigan ranks eighth in the nation for white supremacist propaganda distribution on campuses, which includes K-12 schools, colleges and universities, according to the report.

ADL recorded 219 incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution on campuses, a 6% decrease from 2021 and the lowest number since ADL began tracking in 2017. While the majority of these incidents occurred on college or university campuses, at least 11 incidents were reported on K-12 campuses.

On-campus propaganda was recorded in 39 states, with the highest levels of activity (from most to least active) in Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.

Michigan is at a critical moment in the fight against extremism and bigotry, ADL Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin said in a news release Thursday.

"It’s disappointing and alarming to see Michigan near the top of any list related to hate and extremism,” Normandin said in the news release. "Now is the time for millions of Michiganders to support our neighbors and reject the intimidation efforts of white supremacists in our communities.”

Incidents used in the ADL's data include the distribution of fliers, stickers, posters, banners, graffiti, as well as laser projections that promote racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs.

Those distributing white supremacist propaganda doubled their efforts in Michigan in 2022, the Michigan chapter of the ADL said in a news release Thursday.

The top three distributors of propaganda, according to ADL, are Goyim Defense League (GDL), White Lives Matter (WLM) and Patriot Front, in total responsible for 93% of the incidents.

Patriot Front, based out of Texas, has been the No. 1 distributor since 2019, the ADL report said, in 2022 accounting for 80% of propaganda. It was third most active in Michigan in 2022.

Thursday's announcement follows a rise in incidents of extremism and antisemitism in recent years, including in southeast Michigan.

In November, West Bloomfield Police investigated two threats against the Frankel Jewish Academy, a college-prep school located in the Jewish Community Center building on Maple Road. The following month, a Dearborn man was accused of making antisemitic, racist threats to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. He is facing local and federal charges in connection with the incident.

Earlier this year a flag with a Nazi symbol on it was flown outside of a Hamtramck home, sparking outrage online and drawing condemnation from the city.

Controversy has swirled in recent months over statements and positions by celebrities and public figures targeting Jews, with much of that centering on Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Besides social media posts that sparked Twitter and Instagram suspensions as well as severed business relationships, Ye expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview and tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

More:Michigan man threatened to kill Jewish government officials, feds say

The sheer volume of the distribution of propaganda distributions nationwide is dangerous, Vice President of ADL Center on Extremism Oren Segal said in the news release Thursday.

“Hardly a day goes by without communities being targeted by these coordinated, hateful actions designed to sow anxiety and create fear," Segal said. "We need a whole-of-society approach to combat this activity, including elected officials, community leaders, and people of good faith coming together and condemning this activity forcefully.”

anichols@detroitnews.com