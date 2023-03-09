Manager of historic Harsens Island club damaged by fire: 'We intend to rebuild'

Fire and police investigators on Thursday continued to comb through the wreckage of a massive fire that demolished six homes and damaged two others inside a historic resort and yacht club on Harsens Island in Lake St. Clair, while the club's general manager said it will rebuild.

The Clay Township fire department issued a statement early Thursday that it is working with the St. Clair County Fire Investigation Team to determine the cause of the blaze that swept through the homes in the 9900 block of South Channel Drive. Two other homes had extensive damage.

The homes are primarily vacation residences used in the summer. No one was residing there, club officials said. No injuries were reported and no estimate of damages had been determined yet, according to authorities.

Calls about the fire came into 911 just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to St. Clair County’s emergency management division.

Wendy Anglin, general manager of The Old Club which has 160 members and includes about 50 residences and three distinct harbors, on Thursday said everyone is devastated by the fire. She said many of the homes have been owned for years and club officials met with police Thursday. They are assessing the area.

"We are just devastated about this. We intended to bring it all back and rebuild. Our heart goes out to everyone impacted," Anglin said.

Clay Township police were also on the scene Thursday morning assessing the area, Anglin said.

Wednesday's blaze marks the second time in nearly a century fire has significantly damaged the The Old Club, which dates back to 1872 when it was founded by a group of prominent Detroit residents who were drawn to the area's fishing and duck hunting opportunities. It was called the St. Clair Flats.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, a 1926 fire also destroyed many of The Old Club's buildings, including the clubhouse. The site's dance hall was used as the basis for a new clubhouse.

jchambers@detroitnews.com